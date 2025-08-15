Flood Emergency Declared In Multiple Sub-divisions Of Buner
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) In response to heavy rains and subsequent flooding, the Deputy Commissioner of Buner has declared a state of flood emergency in the sub-divisions of Daggar, Gadezai, Gagra, Mandanr, and Chagharzi.
According to the official notification, all concerned line departments have been directed to activate their respective units as per the District Emergency Response Plan. Departments are also instructed to mobilize resources for timely rescue, relief, and assistance to the flood-affected population.
The directive further calls for immediate damage assessments, with detailed reports to be submitted to the District Administration. All officers and officials of line departments are required to remain on duty, including weekends, to ensure continuous monitoring and swift response.
The order will remain in effect until further notice. Copies of the directive have been forwarded to senior provincial officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary, the Senior Member board of Revenue, the Commissioner Malakand Division, and the Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.
The District Police Officer has been instructed to mobilize the police force, while the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) will ensure field inspections and coordination. All assistant commissioners and rescue officials have been told to remain in the field to provide uninterrupted rescue services.
