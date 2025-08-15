Open Menu

Sindh CM Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Life In KPK, Gilgit, Azad Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the devastating floods that have caused significant loss of life and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

In discussions with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Ameen Gandapur, he conveyed the Sindh government’s solidarity with the affected regions during this grave crisis.

Affirming Sindh’s commitment to support its fellow citizens, Murad Ali Shah assured that the provincial government stands ready to provide all possible assistance.

Medical treatment facilities have been made available in Karachi for those injured in the floods, underscoring Sindh’s dedication to aiding affected communities.

The chief minister also expressed profound sorrow regarding the tragic helicopter crash near Changai Banda, which claimed the lives of five personnel involved in public service missions. He paid tribute to these heroes, extending condolences to their families and assuring them of continued support from Sindh during this time of mourning.

