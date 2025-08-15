District admin on high alert to maintain law, order: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim said on Friday that the district administration's top priority was to maintain law and order, protecting mourners and ensuring smooth conduct of processions.

He said this while visiting the Safe City Sargodha control room along with District Police Officer (DPO) Sohaib Ashraf to monitor the security arrangements for the Chehlum processions, says a press release issued here.

They reviewed the deployment of security personnel, checking points at entry and exit routes, CCTV cameras, and emergency response systems.

The DC and DPO ensured that all institutions were on high alert to respond to any emergency situation during the processions. They highlighted the importance of effective coordination among all institutions to ensure smooth operations.

The DC said that additional personnel were deployed to ensure foolproof security, with district police, traffic police, Rescue 1122, and civil defence working together under a joint strategy. He said that all resources were being utilised to ensure the success of the security arrangements.