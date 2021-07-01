NAB Karachi approves reference against KMCECHS for selling amenity plots

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional board Karachi, Thursday, approved Reference against Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Employees Cooperative Housing Society (KMCECHS) for alleged involvement in illegal selling and conversion of amenity plots.

The meeting of the Regional Board, held here at NAB Karachi with DG NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza in chair, discussed different inquires, investigations and various other operational matters and decided 3 cases for filing of References and conversion of an inquiry into investigation.

The Board approved a reference against KMC Employees Cooperative Housing Society Karachi and others. Accused Kaneez Fatima, Sofia Saeed and others were allegedly involved in misuse of authority by illegal sale of amenity plots and unlawful conversion of amenity plots into residential and commercial plots. Total amount involved in the case comes to the tune of Rs 905.829 million.

The Board also approved filing of Reference against Syed Muhammad Adnan, Ex-Administrator, Central Information Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CIECHS) and others. The accused involved in embezzlement of Society's funds and illegal cancellation and re-allotment of residential and amenity plots. Total amount involved in the case comes to the tune of Rs 118.

27 millions as per market value.

The Regional Board approved revised Reference against Khalid Hussain Solangi and others regarding cheating public at large through impersonation as Chairman NAB, DG NAB Karachi and Sukkur. Total amount involved in the case comes to the tune of Rs 91.1 million.

The Board recommended Plea Bargain application of accused Shah Mairaj for surrender of two plots and recovery of rent of Rs 10,852,505 for approval to Competent Authority in investigation against officer and officials of KPT and others. The accused was charged for illegal allotment of KPT Plots.

The Board recommended conversion of Inquiry into Investigation to the Competent Authority against Officers / Officials of Board of Revenue Deh Dozan, Karachi and others. The accused found involved in illegal allotment of 10-22 acres of precious government land by making bogus and forged entries. The current market value of the land is approximately Rs 1 billion.

The Regional Board appreciated the performance of Combined Investigation Teams on successful disposal of mega cases.

DG NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza (PSP) reiterated the resolve to recover the looted money to National Exchequer and retrieve State land.