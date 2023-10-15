Open Menu

Names Announced For Winners Of Best Books Award

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The organizers of Dr Jameel Jalbi Award at the Press Club announced the Names of the winners

of the 2022 Best Books Award at a Lahore press conference on Saturday.

On this occasion, Dr Khawar Jameel, son of Dr Jameel Jalbi, Professor Dr Muhammad Kamran,

Director of urdu Language and Literature, Punjab University Lahore, Professor Dr. Zia Al Hasan,

President of Musand Jameel Jalbi, Punjab University Lahore, well-known anchor Abdul Basit Khan and Dr Muhammad Naeem Secretary Dr Jameel Jalbi Award were present.

Dr Zia-ul-Hasan while highlighting the aims and objectives of Jameel Jalbi Award said that literary and cultural activities would promote peace and academic atmosphere in the country.

Dr Khawar Jameel explained that his father was engaged in the service of Urdu language and literature

all his life.

Dr Muhammad Kamran said that according to the unanimous decision of the jury, the following books have been declared the best among the books sent for participation in the competition for the year 2022:

1. Dr Jameel Jalbi Award for Research: The Basis of Philosophy by Jacques Derrida, by Khurram Shehzad

2. Dr Jameel Jalbi Award for Translation: Selected Poems of South Asia by Yasmeen Hameed

3. Dr Jameel Jalbi Award for Children's Literature: Jangal Kahani by Tasneem Jaffrey.

