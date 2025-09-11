Nation Pays Homage To Quaid-e-Azam On 77th Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The 77th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was solemnly observed across Pakistan on Thursday, with citizens and leaders paying tribute to the founder of the nation through ceremonies, prayers, and renewed pledges to uphold his vision.
The day commenced with special prayers across mosques and places of worship nationwide, seeking eternal peace for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and invoking blessings for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. Commemorative gatherings were held in cities and towns throughout the country, honoring his pivotal role in securing an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.
President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, praised Quaid-e-Azam for giving Muslims not only a homeland but also dignity, identity, and self-respect. He highlighted Jinnah’s vision of a progressive and inclusive nation where all citizens enjoy equal rights and opportunities.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded Jinnah’s political foresight and unwavering commitment to securing the rights of Muslims, noting that his struggle led to the establishment of the world’s first Islamic ideological state.
Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, in his message, described Jinnah’s life as a symbol of justice, integrity, and democratic values, and reaffirmed his belief in equal rights and opportunities for all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, or creed.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited Mazar-e-Quaid, where he laid a floral wreath, offered Fateha, and paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s sacrifices and visionary leadership. He was accompanied by cabinet ministers, who collectively expressed profound respect for the founder’s enduring legacy.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his unmatched vision and leadership in securing an independent homeland for Muslims. He emphasized that in the face of current national challenges, Jinnah’s principles of unity, faith, and sacrifice must serve as guiding lights.
Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq in his message emphasized Jinnah’s dedication to constitutional supremacy, rule of law, and hard work. He urged the youth to embrace Quaid’s guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline to build a strong and prosperous Pakistan.
In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, respectful ceremonies were held in Muzaffarabad and all district and tehsil headquarters. Social, political, and intellectual organizations organized events to recall Jinnah’s leadership and the historic struggle for independence.
Educational institutions marked the occasion with seminars, debate competitions, and commemorative programs. Students and speakers highlighted Jinnah’s life, vision, and contributions, stressing the importance of preserving his ideals to guide the nation forward.
Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television aired special broadcasts throughout the day, featuring archival footage, speeches, and documentaries to honor Quaid-e-Azam’s unmatched services to the nation.
Muhammad Ali Jinnah led the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947. He passed away on September 11, 1948, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations. His death anniversary stands as a solemn reminder of the enduring principles of unity, faith, and discipline that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah instilled in the nation.
