“Nation ready to defend Pakistan, Civil defence volunteers on Frontlines”:ADCG

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Umar Farooq said that the desire for martyrdom is an integral part of a Muslim’s faith, and defending Pakistan is a core element of our belief.

“Pakistan is a great blessing from Allah Almighty, and the entire nation stands united and ready to confront any threat from the enemy,” he stated while addressing a large gathering organized by the Civil Defence Organization at the Civil Defence Complex here on Thursday.

He emphasized that every citizen is alert and active on their respective frontlines, and the activities of the Civil Defence Organization in Sargodha hold national significance.

The ADCG further stated that all available resources are being utilized to strengthen the Civil Defence Organization,he added that 800 employees of the Municipal Corporation Sargodha already joined the Civil Defence, while members of the Red Crescent were also eager to become part of the organization.

The event concluded with passionate slogans of “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army.”

Chief Warden Dr. Haroon-ul- Rasheed Tabassum, Civil Defence Officer Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa, Chaudhry Hashmat Mahmood, Chaudhry Shaukat Hayat, Malik Asad Abbas, Malik Ghazanfar Hussain, Mehr Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Ashraf Chishti, Dr. Muhammad Naveed Hussain and others also addressed the participants.