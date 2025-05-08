PFA imposes Rs 190,000 fines over several units

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs 190,000 fines on a beverage plant, a cold storage unit, and a bakery after conducting inspections at various locations.

During the operation, approximately 1,300 mango fruit drinks, 1,500 defective frozen dairy products (kulfis), and 50 liters of sugary syrup were confiscated on the spot. The action was carried out in Mohalla Asghar Abad, Chowk Azam, and Fatehpur.

According to a statement issued by Director General Food Authority Mohammed Asim Javed, the frozen dairy units were fined for producing products with reduced brick value.

The bakery was penalized for the presence of lizards in the production area.

He stated that strict monitoring was being conducted from the preparation to distribution stages of essential food items. He reiterated that ensuring the provision of pure and safe food to the public was the fundamental responsibility of the Punjab Food Authority.