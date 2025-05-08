Open Menu

PFA Imposes Rs 190,000 Fines Over Several Units

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM

PFA imposes Rs 190,000 fines over several units

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs 190,000 fines on a beverage plant, a cold storage unit, and a bakery after conducting inspections at various locations.

During the operation, approximately 1,300 mango fruit drinks, 1,500 defective frozen dairy products (kulfis), and 50 liters of sugary syrup were confiscated on the spot. The action was carried out in Mohalla Asghar Abad, Chowk Azam, and Fatehpur.

According to a statement issued by Director General Food Authority Mohammed Asim Javed, the frozen dairy units were fined for producing products with reduced brick value.

The bakery was penalized for the presence of lizards in the production area.

He stated that strict monitoring was being conducted from the preparation to distribution stages of essential food items. He reiterated that ensuring the provision of pure and safe food to the public was the fundamental responsibility of the Punjab Food Authority.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

5 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

14 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

14 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

14 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

14 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

13 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

13 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

14 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

14 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

14 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan