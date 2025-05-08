Minister Petroleum Discusses Oil, Gas Issue With KP Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at his residence on Thursday to discuss key matters related to oil and gas production in the province, as well as the supply of gas to domestic and industrial consumers.
The meeting was also attended by KP Assembly member Ahmad Karim Kundi and Vice Chairman of Red Crescent Society KP, Farzand Wazir.
During the discussion, Governor Kundi raised the issue of recent oil and gas discoveries in the Kot Palak area of Dera Ismail Khan district.
He urged the minister to ensure free gas supply to local residents and to extend new gas connections to Tehsil Headquarters Daraban and DI Khan city, similar to those provided in Karak district.
He emphasized that the local population should benefit directly from the natural resources of their areas.
Governor Kundi also highlighted the problem of low gas pressure in DI Khan city and recommended the installation of additional Town Border Stations (TBS) to permanently resolve the issue.
Furthermore, he conveyed the concerns of industrialists in Peshawar and other industrial hubs of the province, urging the federal government to reduce gas tariffs for Peshawar's industrial sector and set fair rates to promote industrial growth, which in turn would boost the national economy.
In response, Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik agreed with the Governor's proposals and assured that the federal government would take necessary steps to implement the recommendations.
