National Assembly committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony take Suo Motu Notice of Trust Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday took Suo Motu notice of the Trust Bill and directed the religious ministry to brief the committee about the Bill.

The Standing Committee also directed to issue notice to Ministry of Interior. The committee expressed its concerns about the Islamabad Territory Trust Act, 2020, declaring that some of the sections of the Bill are not inconformity with the injunction of Quran and Sunnah.

The committee observed that when someone declares his property as trust, the property comes under the ownership of Allah Almighty. Hence, no Deputy Commissioner or any other officer is authorized to change the ownership of that property.

The committee was of the opinion that during the British rule, in 1923, both Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal struggled for the protection of rights of Muslims and the Trust properties. According to the Committee even Trust Act, 1860 protects the rights of Muslims, however, the recent change in the law needs to be looked into once again. It has been decided to seek guidance from Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The committee was informed that recommendation have been made, for many years, for Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to establish a recycling plant to protect the sanctity of the Holy Pages, but nothing has been done so far.

The committee unanimously decided that recycling plant would be established. The committee directed that Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and the Pak-PWD should fulfill their responsibilities in this regard. The committee directed that PC-II and PC-I of this recycling plant be completed and submitted by first week of July.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Standing Committee of National Assembly on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Asad Mahmood and attended by Members National Assembly; Saleem Rehman, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Mujahid Ali, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Chaudhary Javed Iqbal Warraich, Jamshed Thomas, Ms. Shunila Ruth (Parliamentary Secretary for Interfaith Harmony), Chaudhary Faqir Ahmed, Begum Tahira Bokhari, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani, Ms. Shagufta Jumani and Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali. Aftab Jehangir, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs also attended the meeting. Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony and many other senior officers attended the meeting.

