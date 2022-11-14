UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Bill Related To Amendment In Qanun-e-Shahadat

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 08:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed two different bills relating to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat 1984 and the publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act,1973.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Javed Murtaza Abbassi on behalf of Minister for Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented the bill to the national assembly and sought permission to further amend the Qanun-e-Shahadat,1984 (The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022), be passed.

Another bill was presented by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor to further amend the publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act,1973 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory (The Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2022).

Both the bills were passed by the speaker after taking sense of the house who voted in favor of the amendments.

