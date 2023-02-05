UrduPoint.com

National Highway & Motorway Police Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

National Highway & Motorway Police express solidarity with Kashmiris

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :National Highway & Motorways Police, Indus highway Sector, Larkana organized a rally on the Indus Highway Larkana-Dadu road to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday.

DSP Motorway Police Larkana Sector Asadullah Abro and DSP Khalid Nawaz Shaikh led the rally while a large number of officers and staff of the Motorway Police participated.

The participants were carrying banners and play cards on which slogans demonstrating solidarity with Muslims of occupied Kashmir, atrocities upon Kashmiri people and demands from the world community to play an active part to resolve the issue of Kashmir were written.

The participants also chanted slogans against the atrocities of India and showed a solid belief that one day occupied Kashmir will become part of Pakistan.

On this occasion, the officials said we are with our oppressed Kashmiri brothers and will not leave them alone and the struggle will continue with Kashmiris till the freedom of Kashmir.

