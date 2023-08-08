Open Menu

National Taskforce On SDGs Appoints First Ever Sub-group On GDI

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Monday appointed the first ever special sub-group on Global Development Initiatives (GDI) of the Taskforce.

According to the notification, Convener, National Taskforce on SDGs ans Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Romina Khurshid Alam under the patron-ship of the Speaker National Assembly.

The GDI comprised of Convener, MNAs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Romina Khurshid Alam, Dr. Nisar Cheema, Syeda Nausheen lftikhar, Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Raza Rabbani Khar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, James lqbal, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Engr.

Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Senator Kamran Micheal, Senator Keshoo Bai, and Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti.

Moreover, the advisers of the Special Group on Global Development Initiatives were Major General (R) Raza Muhammad and Shakeel Ahmad Ramay.

Political Economist and expert, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay told APP that it was a privilege to share that he was appointed as an Adviser to the Parliament of Pakistan, SDGs Secretariate group on "Global Development Initiative".

"Thank you to parliament, especially to Ms. Romina Khursheed for trusting me to assist the GDI group. It is the first ever parliament group on GDI," Ramay said.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Raza Rabbani Sarfraz Ahmed Shakeel Share

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

3 minutes ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

39 minutes ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

48 minutes ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

48 minutes ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

58 minutes ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

58 minutes ago
Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

58 minutes ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

53 minutes ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

58 minutes ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

53 minutes ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

53 minutes ago
 Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countri ..

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Mini ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan