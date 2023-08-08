National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Monday appointed the first ever special sub-group on Global Development Initiatives (GDI) of the Taskforce.

According to the notification, Convener, National Taskforce on SDGs ans Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Romina Khurshid Alam under the patron-ship of the Speaker National Assembly.

The GDI comprised of Convener, MNAs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Romina Khurshid Alam, Dr. Nisar Cheema, Syeda Nausheen lftikhar, Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Raza Rabbani Khar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, James lqbal, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Engr.

Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Senator Kamran Micheal, Senator Keshoo Bai, and Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti.

Moreover, the advisers of the Special Group on Global Development Initiatives were Major General (R) Raza Muhammad and Shakeel Ahmad Ramay.

Political Economist and expert, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay told APP that it was a privilege to share that he was appointed as an Adviser to the Parliament of Pakistan, SDGs Secretariate group on "Global Development Initiative".

"Thank you to parliament, especially to Ms. Romina Khursheed for trusting me to assist the GDI group. It is the first ever parliament group on GDI," Ramay said.