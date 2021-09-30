UrduPoint.com

Nationalist Activists Quit Their Parties To Join Mainstream Politics

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:32 PM

65 activists of nationalist groups, including the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM), JSMM, on Thursday announced their decision to quit the party and nationalist politics for good

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :65 activists of nationalist groups, including the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM), JSMM, on Thursday announced their decision to quit the party and nationalist politics for good.

A group of 65 JSQM and JSMM activists led by Rizwan Chandio, Hameed Shaikh arrived at Press Club Larkana and told the media-men that they had decided to quit their party and groups and join mainstream politics.

on the occasion, they were carrying the Pakistani fiags in their hands.

They said they had now fully realized that the so-called nationalist groups were exploiting innocent people of Sindh with certain (anti-Pakistan) ideologies and slogans.

These groups use the youth in subversive activities in pursuance of enemy`s agenda, they said.

They said they would appeal to all youth to focus on their education and play a positive role for the progress, prosperity and integrity of Pakistan and avoid becoming part of the conspiracies that such groups were part of.

We are one nation and Pakistanis; we assure government and the law-enforcement agencies that we will remain loyal to the country (for) the rest of our lives; from now on, we will have no affiliation with any nationalist entity; our lives and energies are only for Pakistan, they declared.

They said their lives and sentiments were for Pakistan and its integrity. They said we must value our forefathers` acumen with which they worked for the creation of this country. They rendered great sacrifices for Pakistan, they added.

