Naveed Ahmed Assumes Charge As DC Gujranwala
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Naveed Ahmed has assumed charge of his office as Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as Deputy Secretary in the Punjab Chief Minister's Office
GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Naveed Ahmed has assumed charge of his office as Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as Deputy Secretary in the Punjab Chief Minister's Office.
Upon assuming his new position on Thursday, Ahmed immediately got to work, visiting the waiting room adjacent to his office and issuing orders to improve the seating arrangement. He emphasized the importance of teamwork in driving district development and stressed that the governance initiatives of the Punjab Chief Minister will be strictly implemented.
Ahmed emphasized the need for collective effort to drive progress in the district.
"Providing better services to the public and ensuring food items are available at fixed prices would be the top priorities," he added.
On this occasion, he also met with Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other officers, directing them to prioritize citizen-friendly service and efficient problem-solving.
