Open Menu

Naveed Ahmed Assumes Charge As DC Gujranwala

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

Naveed Ahmed has assumed charge of his office as Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as Deputy Secretary in the Punjab Chief Minister's Office

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Naveed Ahmed has assumed charge of his office as Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as Deputy Secretary in the Punjab Chief Minister's Office. 

Upon assuming his new position on Thursday, Ahmed immediately got to work, visiting the waiting room adjacent to his office and issuing orders to improve the seating arrangement. He emphasized the importance of teamwork in driving district development and stressed that the governance initiatives of the Punjab Chief Minister will be strictly implemented.

Ahmed emphasized the need for collective effort to drive progress in the district.

"Providing better services to the public and ensuring food items are available at fixed prices would be the top priorities," he added. 

On this occasion, he also met with Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other officers, directing them to prioritize citizen-friendly service and efficient problem-solving.

APP/wzk/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Gujranwala Progress From Top

Recent Stories

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in ..

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian

1 minute ago
 PTI wants chaos, anarchy for nefarious political d ..

PTI wants chaos, anarchy for nefarious political designs: Vawda

1 minute ago
 Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

30 minutes ago
 SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional er ..

SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui

30 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPA ..

May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs

30 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

30 minutes ago
NA body seeks complete details of contracts made w ..

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

32 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern acti ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..

32 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

32 minutes ago
 Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses ..

Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan

58 minutes ago
 National Consultation on strengthening response to ..

National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence

29 minutes ago
 Governor KP for improving education system on prio ..

Governor KP for improving education system on priority

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan