Naveed Qamar Commends Sindh Police For Thwarting Terrorism Attempt In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Naveed Qamar commends Sindh police for thwarting terrorism attempt in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party, Syed Naveed Qamar, on Friday appreciated the Sindh Police in foiling a terrorism attempt in Karachi.

Speaking on point of order in the National Assembly, he acknowledged the efforts of the Sindh Police in ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals in Karachi.

He commended the Sindh Police for their ongoing efforts in combating crime throughout the province, which has contributed significantly to the improvement of law and order.

