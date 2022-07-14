UrduPoint.com

Navy Promotes Two Officers To Ranks Of Rear Admiral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Navy promotes two officers to ranks of Rear Admiral

Pakistan Navy on Thursday has promoted two of its officers to the rank of Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy on Thursday has promoted two of its officers to the rank of Rear Admiral.

Rear Admiral Amir Mahmood got commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer is a graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad, Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and has done joint Warfare Course from Australia, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commandant Pakistan Naval academy, Commandant Jinnah Naval Base and Commanding Officer of PNS ZULFIQUAR & PNS JURRAT. His Staff appointments include Senior Pakistan Naval Officer Saudi Arabia, Director Human Resources at Naval Headquarters, Naval Liaison Officer at HQ US NAVCENT Bahrain and Senior Staff Officer (Ops) to Commander West & Commander Coast.

The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali got commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1993. The Flag Officer is graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad and Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

The Admiral has a vast experience of command and staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron and Commanding Officer PNS ALAMGIR & PNS MUJAHID. His staff appointments include Chief Naval Overseer 1st OPV Mission Romania, Director Pakistan Navy Tactical school, Naval Liaison Officer US NAVCENT Bahrain and Assistant Principal Staff Officer to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee JSHQ.

The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and has been conferred with Tamgha-i-Basalat twice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Islamabad Pakistan Navy Australia Bahrain Romania Saudi Arabia Alamgir Imtiaz Ali Media From

Recent Stories

AIOU organizes seminar on women's rights

AIOU organizes seminar on women's rights

1 minute ago
 Sargodha district police arrest 20 'criminals'

Sargodha district police arrest 20 'criminals'

1 minute ago
 Macron Says France Should Brace for Complete Cutof ..

Macron Says France Should Brace for Complete Cutoff of Russian Gas

4 minutes ago
 IRC ensures quality healthcare to the people of So ..

IRC ensures quality healthcare to the people of South Waziristan, Orakzai

4 minutes ago
 MEPCO secures top position in recovery of electric ..

MEPCO secures top position in recovery of electricity bills during 2021-22

4 minutes ago
 Missing drug addict youth reunited with family

Missing drug addict youth reunited with family

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.