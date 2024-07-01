NCSU, join hands with FJWU to tackle Climate Change

In a groundbreaking effort to combat the escalating climate crisis, a team of scientists from North Carolina State University (NCSU), USA, joined hands with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), to conduct a joint research project on “Climate Change Impacts on Glaciers, Rivers, and Oceans”

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) In a groundbreaking effort to combat the escalating climate crisis, a team of scientists from North Carolina State University (NCSU), USA, joined hands with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), to conduct a joint research project on “Climate Change Impacts on Glaciers, Rivers, and Oceans.”

This initiative is a part of the project “Developing the Next Generation of Female Environmentalists; Pakistani Women University Climate Change Consortium”.

The project is aimed to empower female students in Pakistan by equipping them with advanced climate science knowledge

and skills. A distinguished team of seven scientists from NCSU, including Prof. Dr. Lewis Owen, Prof. Dr. Jingpu Paul Li, Prof. Dr. Walter Robinson, Dr. Carrie Thomas, Dr. Roberto Mera Velazquez, Dr. Jamila Simpson, and Ms. Lucia

Manatschal-Riedener, led the two-day project briefing event, funded by the US State Department.

Dr. Lewis Owen, Dean of the College of Sciences at NCSU, brought his extensive expertise on the glacial history of the Himalayan mountains, providing invaluable insights into the region's geomorphological changes due to climate change.

Pakistan is projected to be among the countries most affected by climate change, with women and children being particularly vulnerable. The workshop highlighted the critical role of academia in shaping national policies through scientific evidence.

Ms. Farzana Altaf Shah, the first female Director General of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak EPA), emphasized the importance of such initiatives.

"To meet the challenges of climate change in Pakistan, it is essential that the role of academia be projected at a national level for policy making because without scientific evidence such decisions cannot be made," she stated.

Prof. Dr. Rohama Gill, the Project Coordinator and event organizer, was lauded for her efforts in fostering international collaboration and training a new generation of female environmentalists. Students participated in activities involving climate modeling and simulation, gaining knowledge about advanced scientific software and the skills necessary for policy design and implementation.

At the event's conclusion, FJWU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique expressed gratitude to the entire project team.

She said, "Exchange of knowledge in such workshops paves the way for scientific development in Pakistan," and added the scientific data, information, and evidence generated from this project will be shared with the Ministry of Climate Change and the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency to forecast future challenges such as rising temperatures.

This successful collaboration between NCSU and FJWU signifies a promising step towards safeguarding Pakistan against the threats posed by climate change. Continued cooperation between the scientific communities of both nations is expected to yield significant strides in climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies.