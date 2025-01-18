Negotiations Don’t Work Like This Through Multiple Doors: Irfan Siddiqui
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2025 | 03:19 PM
PML-N senator says he is fully aware of PTI Barrister Gohar’s conversation with COAS
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday responded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Ali Gohar’s statement regarding a meeting with the Army Chief, claiming that he is aware of all the details and conversations of the “meeting”.
Irfan Siddiqui added that such negotiations don't happen through multiple backdoor channels.
Taking to X, Irfan Siddiqui made this claim in a statement.
He said, “I am aware of all the details and conversations of Barrister Ali Gohar's meeting with the Army Chief. But if Ali Gohar and Aleema Khan are presenting this as a positive development, and if Imran Khan is expressing satisfaction, and Ali Gohar has called it a backdoor process and said both backdoor and frontdoor processes will proceed, then negotiations don’t work like this through multiple doors,”.
He added, “When they say that our talks have directly started at the highest military level and are going well, the people sitting in front of us should be told that enough with this effort. We have found the door we’ve been trying to open for a year, and it’s now open,”.
Senator Siddiqui emphasized that there is no benefit in peeking through small doors, windows, and skylights anymore, and instead, they should focus on guiding their negotiation team.
Two days ago, after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar had casually mentioned outside Adiala Jail that he and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had met Army Chief General Asim Munir, a meeting which former Prime Minister Imran Khan had welcomed.
Barrister Gohar mentioned that he discloses any meeting only when he receives instructions from Imran Khan. He added that all his actions are done under the guidance of the PTI founder.
Barrister Gohar confirmed that the PTI founder had welcomed the meeting, stating that it was crucial for the stability of the country. He also stated that their doors were always open for negotiations, and while other doors were closed, if talks are now starting, it would be a great step for the country's stability.
He added that their two main demands are for a judicial inquiry into two incidents. He also confirmed that he and Ali Amin Gandapur had presented all their matters to the Army Chief during their meeting in Peshawar.
Barrister Gohar said the direct talks with the establishment are a positive development, and a progress from the other side is also encouraging. He added that the start of dialogue is a welcome step as all demands have been presented.
Recent Stories
Negotiations don’t work like this through multiple doors: Irfan Siddiqui
Two judges killed in shooting outside Iranian Supreme Court
UAE President receives phone call from Ahmed Al-Sharaa and reaffirms UAE’s sup ..
MBZUAI welcomes world to Abu Dhabi for NLP conference
Pakistan gain a 93-run lead as West Indies all out at 137 on 2nd day of first Te ..
Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Sultanate of Oman
Robots beat surgeons at complex liver surgery
Urvashi Rautela faces backlash over insensitive remarks about attack on Saif Ali ..
Two UAE aid convoys reach Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Pakistan lose eight wickets at 200 runs on Day 2 of first Test against West Indi ..
Terrorism in Bab Al-Mandab: Straining global economy, triggering inflation conce ..
Assets of China's central SOEs exceed 90 trillion yuan in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Negotiations don’t work like this through multiple doors: Irfan Siddiqui19 seconds ago
-
Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite22 hours ago
-
Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail22 hours ago
-
Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as required23 hours ago
-
Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case1 day ago
-
Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seven years in prison in £190m case1 day ago
-
PTI’s demands nothing but lies, says Rana Sanaullah2 days ago
-
Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM Gandapur with COAS Gen Asim Munir as positive ste ..2 days ago
-
Verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced tomorrow2 days ago
-
At least 50 migrants including 44 Pakistanis killed after their boat en route to Spain capsized2 days ago
-
LemFi, the trusted financial services platform designed for immigrants, has secured $53M in Series B ..2 days ago
-
PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur meet COAS Gen Asim Munir2 days ago