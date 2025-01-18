Negotiations don’t work like this through multiple doors: Irfan Siddiqui

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N senator says he is fully aware of PTI Barrister Gohar’s conversation with COAS

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday responded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Ali Gohar’s statement regarding a meeting with the Army Chief, claiming that he is aware of all the details and conversations of the “meeting”.

Irfan Siddiqui added that such negotiations don't happen through multiple backdoor channels.

Taking to X, Irfan Siddiqui made this claim in a statement.

He said, “I am aware of all the details and conversations of Barrister Ali Gohar's meeting with the Army Chief. But if Ali Gohar and Aleema Khan are presenting this as a positive development, and if Imran Khan is expressing satisfaction, and Ali Gohar has called it a backdoor process and said both backdoor and frontdoor processes will proceed, then negotiations don’t work like this through multiple doors,”.

He added, “When they say that our talks have directly started at the highest military level and are going well, the people sitting in front of us should be told that enough with this effort. We have found the door we’ve been trying to open for a year, and it’s now open,”.

Senator Siddiqui emphasized that there is no benefit in peeking through small doors, windows, and skylights anymore, and instead, they should focus on guiding their negotiation team.

Two days ago, after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar had casually mentioned outside Adiala Jail that he and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had met Army Chief General Asim Munir, a meeting which former Prime Minister Imran Khan had welcomed.

Barrister Gohar mentioned that he discloses any meeting only when he receives instructions from Imran Khan. He added that all his actions are done under the guidance of the PTI founder.

Barrister Gohar confirmed that the PTI founder had welcomed the meeting, stating that it was crucial for the stability of the country. He also stated that their doors were always open for negotiations, and while other doors were closed, if talks are now starting, it would be a great step for the country's stability.

He added that their two main demands are for a judicial inquiry into two incidents. He also confirmed that he and Ali Amin Gandapur had presented all their matters to the Army Chief during their meeting in Peshawar.

Barrister Gohar said the direct talks with the establishment are a positive development, and a progress from the other side is also encouraging. He added that the start of dialogue is a welcome step as all demands have been presented.