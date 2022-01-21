NEPRA holds a meeting with licensees having unsatisfactory HSE performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday held a meeting with all respective licensees who did not have acceptable Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) performance as identified in the HSE performance evaluation conducted in 2021, as well as two of the top HSE performers so that they may learn from their experiences.

A large number of HSE professionals from generation, transmission and distribution companies, including from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, attended the meeting to understand the legal requirements of the Power Safety Code, said a press release.

They also discussed the identified gaps/ shortfalls in HSE performance and recommended appropriate solutions/ remedies to improve HSE performance to achieve a zero incident goal.

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi told the participants in his keynote address that the Authority was actively pursuing its vision of "Power with Safety", and that it would initiate legal proceedings against those companies which showed poor performance in the area of HSE in the second round.