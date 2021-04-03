New building of Nasir Bagh PS to ensure good housing to policemen

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan laid the foundation stone for the construction of Nasir Bagh Police Station in a state-of-the-art style here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan laid the foundation stone for the construction of Nasir Bagh Police Station in a state-of-the-art style here on Saturday.

DHO Peshawar Administrator Brigadier Syed Mazhar Hussain, SSP Operation Yasir Afridi, SSP Traffic Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, SSP Coordination Wasim Khalil and Divisional SPs were also present.

The CCPO said that safe housing facilities would be made available to the police personnel which would further improve the efficiency of the police personnel, adding that the new building was being constructed keeping in view the difficulties faced by the citizens.

He said with the construction citizens will be able to easily access the police immediately in case of any complaint or help. Administrator DHA Peshawar Syed Mazhar Hussain also presented a special shield to CCPO Abbas Ahsan.