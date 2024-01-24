New RO Takes Oath For NA 44 DIKhan-1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) of Dera Ismail Khan Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah here on Wednesday took oath as new Returning Officer for NA 44, Dera Ismail Khan-1
He replaced Tariq Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dera Ismail Khan who was removed by the Election Commission after it was confirmed that the electoral symbol of a candidate had been allegedly changed without proper authorization.
Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad Khattak administered oath to the new Returning Officer.
The Commission directed the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promptly suspend the NA-44 Returning Officer/Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and report the matter to the Establishment Division.
This constituency, consisting 57 village and 129 neighborhood councils, has about 772267 population and a total 391882 registered voters including 208481 males and 183401 females.
As many as 358 polling stations including 126 for men, 115 for women and 117 combined were being established in this constituency.
Similarly, a total of 1172 polling booths would be established including 635 male and 537 female.
A tough competition is being expected on NA-44 (DI Khan-I) as three heavyweights of national politics including Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur are among the contesting candidates in the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 08.
