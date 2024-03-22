Open Menu

New Sukkur SSP Takes Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

New Sukkur SSP takes charge

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Abid Bakoch, a Grade-18 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), assumed the charge as Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Friday.

After assuming the charge, Baloch held a meeting with police officers and asked them to facilitate the citizens coming to their offices.

He told the police officials that no high handedness with any citizen would be tolerated. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police for eliminating crime and ensuring peace in the district. He said that the citizens could inform Rescue 15 in case of any suspicious activity around them.

