UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Vehicles Being Used In Operational Duties Only: CCPO

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

New vehicles being used in operational duties only: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Muhammad Umar Sheikh on Saturday said that new vehicles provided by the provincial government to Police department were being used only for operational duties in the police stations.

Talking to APP here, he said the Punjab government had provided them with new vehicles and other resources even in the economic constraints due to Covid-19, and in return, the Lahore Police was all committed to improve its performance by eradicating crimes to strengthen writ of the government.

Umar Sheikh said that SP Complaints were playing a more effective role for timely registration of complaints of citizens, asserting that the police officers/officials who delayed or register false FIRs would be taken to task under Section 182.

To a question, he vowed that eradication child abuse and violence against women was one of his top priorities for which optimum use of forensic science and geo-fencing was being ensured to punish those involved in such heinous crimes.

"Elimination of criminal elements and easy delivery of best service to the citizens is the objective of our department, therefore all command officers have been directed to promote a sense of security in the society while maintaining the rule of law through friendly policing," he responded to a query.

He mentioned that installation of digital road signs would be completed in the provincial capital within next week, asserting that use of this modern technology would help educate the road users in effective manner. Tests for issuance of driving licence to citizens was also being revamped and expedited that will fully benefit the citizens and also enhance transparency and merit in this regard, he remarked.

The CCPO said that officers and personnel detaining the accused illegally did not deserve any concession as the entire force was facing criticism due to these few black sheep. Therefore departmental and legal action against those responsible for deaths in custody would be taken.

He was of the view that better attitude of police force was a key to establish and improve the trust between police and citizens therefore Lahore police under his command was also focusing on this factor to ensure better public service delivery so as to win the hearts of citizens.

Capital City Police Chief, while responding to a question, said that regular shooting practice of Lahore police was being ensured as this would definitely improve their performance in any emergency as well as fighting against the hard criminals.

About implementation of ban on kite-flying, he said that people involved in production, sale and use of metallic strings for kites did not deserve any mercy so all the circle officers had intensified the operations on regular basis against those violating the kite flying ban in their respective areas of jurisdiction. With an effective strategy, he said, the elements involved in this dangerous game were being put behind the bars so that precious lives of innocent citizens could be protected.

To another query, the CCPO disclosed that crackdown was also being intensified against illegal and unlicensed firearms holders in the provincial capital, asserting that licensed arms misused in various incidents were being suspended in close coordination with the agencies concerned.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Government Of Punjab Vehicles Road Sale Circle Criminals Women All Government Best Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Leaders program ..

9 minutes ago

4th edition of Dubai Women’s Triathlon returns, ..

24 minutes ago

DIFC FinTech Hive and FinTech-Aviv reach landmark ..

39 minutes ago

PCB challengers overcomes PCB blasters by five run ..

46 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

54 minutes ago

Mina Rashid retains title as world’S leading cru ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.