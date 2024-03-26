Night Tourism To Illuminate Peshawar's Historical Heritage
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) In a landmark move aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Peshawar, the Archaeology Department and Tour da Peshawar, with the steadfast support of the Pakistan Army, are set to unveil the inaugural Night Tourism initiative in the ancient city.
This innovative venture promises to immerse locals and tourists alike in the vibrant tapestry of Peshawar's history, cuisine, and music under the starlit sky, said a report aired on ptv.
Scheduled to kick off in the coming weeks, Night Tourism will offer a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the allure of Peshawar's historical sites after sunset.
Amidst the enchanting backdrop of illuminated landmarks, participants will indulge in an array of local delicacies and melodious tunes, adding a new dimension to their exploration of the city's rich cultural tapestry.
The introduction of Night Tourism marks a significant milestone in the efforts to bolster the tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, offering a fresh perspective on the region's timeless allure.
With its diverse array of historical treasures, Peshawar stands poised to captivate the imagination of visitors, shedding light on centuries-old traditions and architectural marvels.
In a parallel development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally greenlit the renovation and embellishment of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a bustling marketplace steeped in history and tradition.
This decision underscores the authorities' commitment to preserving and showcasing the historical heritage of Peshawar for generations to come.
Moreover, the Pakistan Army has commenced work on the restoration and beautification of several historical sites along the storied Khyber Trail.
With meticulous attention to detail, these efforts aim to breathe new life into revered landmarks, ensuring they continue to stand as proud symbols of the region's rich cultural legacy.
