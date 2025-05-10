Nine arrested with illegal weapons in police crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrests were made in various parts of the city, and arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Police have registered separate cases against each individual.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs) praised the efforts of the teams involved and said that operations against illegal arms would be continued.

Meanwhile, Gujjar Khan Police have also arrested a person wanted in murder and drug cases while recovered illegal weapons, a 12-bore rifle, an SMG rifle and other weapons from his possession.