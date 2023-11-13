Nine-member caretaker cabinet of KP takes oath  

,

Members of the caretaker cabinet are Syed Masood Shah, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr. Najibullah, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, Engineer Amir Nadeem Durrani, Engineer Ahmed Jan, Syed Amir Abdullah and Justice Retd. Irshad Qaiser.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) The nine member caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took oath in Peshawar today.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to cabinet members.

Portfolios of the ministers will be announced later.

On the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated the caretaker cabinet and hoped they will utilize their energies for the development and prosperity of the province.