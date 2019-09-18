UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No NRO To Corrupt Politicians: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:58 PM

No NRO to corrupt politicians: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reaffirmed that his government would not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and safe passage to any corrupt politician and the accountability process would continue till the recovery of looted public money from them

TORKHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reaffirmed that his government would not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and safe passage to any corrupt politician and the accountability process would continue till the recovery of looted public money from them.

Addressing a press conference here after inaugurating round-the-clock functional Torkham Border Terminal, he said elimination of corruption was imperative for sustained progress and development in the country.

"The country cannot make progress unless we eliminate the menace of corruption," he said.

He said Pakistan was burdened with Rs 24,000 billion loans during the last 10 years due to two NROs given by former president Pervez Musharraf to the corrupt politicians.

The prime minister said since the inception of his government, the opposition parties were making a hue and cry and raising questions on the accountability process to get NROs for their jailed corrupt leaders, but he would not yield to their pressure.

The corruption cases against the opposition leaders were not initiated by his government rather they themselves had instituted the same against one another when they were in government respectively, he added.

The heavy loss of Rs 24 trillion to the national exchequer resulted in fiscal and trade deficits, besides devaluation of the Currency, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Progress Same Hue Money Border From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Obesity Masterclass V.2 calls for increasing s ..

1 hour ago

Bangladesh May Consider Construction of Additional ..

3 minutes ago

Minister lauds provincial tax collecting agencies

3 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned due to defense cou ..

3 minutes ago

Businessmen to be facilitated

3 minutes ago

Trump Names Robert O'Brien to Serve as National Se ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.