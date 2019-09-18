No NRO to corrupt politicians: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reaffirmed that his government would not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and safe passage to any corrupt politician and the accountability process would continue till the recovery of looted public money from them

TORKHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reaffirmed that his government would not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and safe passage to any corrupt politician and the accountability process would continue till the recovery of looted public money from them.

Addressing a press conference here after inaugurating round-the-clock functional Torkham Border Terminal, he said elimination of corruption was imperative for sustained progress and development in the country.

"The country cannot make progress unless we eliminate the menace of corruption," he said.

He said Pakistan was burdened with Rs 24,000 billion loans during the last 10 years due to two NROs given by former president Pervez Musharraf to the corrupt politicians.

The prime minister said since the inception of his government, the opposition parties were making a hue and cry and raising questions on the accountability process to get NROs for their jailed corrupt leaders, but he would not yield to their pressure.

The corruption cases against the opposition leaders were not initiated by his government rather they themselves had instituted the same against one another when they were in government respectively, he added.

The heavy loss of Rs 24 trillion to the national exchequer resulted in fiscal and trade deficits, besides devaluation of the Currency, he added.