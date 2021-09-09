No officer allowed to harass industrialists : Admin Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :District Korangi Administrator Sajida Qazi on Thursday said no District Municipal Committee official would harass industrialists for tree planting, establishment of green belt and parking during my tenure.

The DMC would co-operate with the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry for tree planting on main Korangi Road. It would also provide staff for the recently set up fire station at KATI, she said while speaking at a luncheon hosted for her by KATI, said release.

KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman, Korangi Industrial Trading Estate,'s CEO, Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zaki Sharif, Vice President Nighat Awan, former president Masood Naqi, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Ehteshamuddin, Johar Qandhari, Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan, Superintendent Engineer Khalid Mallah, Director Sanitation Syed Sardar Ali and Director Parks Waqas Soomro were also present.

Korangi Administrator Sajida Qazi said that development work has been started on the road between Brooks Chowrangi and Korangi Crossing, trying to solve problems with limited resources.

" We shall appreciate proposals received from KATI for Korangi development projects," she assured.

She said that the main roads of Korangi came under the supervision of Karachi Municipal Corporation but the internal roads were the responsibility of the DMC.

During her tenure, she said, Korangi industrialists would not receive unnecessary notices from the DMC.

Earlier, KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman said KATI members took responsibility for the beautification of various roads and roundabouts of Korangi 20 years ago and since long it was taking care of these; spending huge amount. But, suddenly they received notices from the DMC on land utilization which discouraged the industrialists.

President KATI said that with the cooperation of the government, KATI got two fire tenders, set up a fire station in KATI to deal with emergencies and accidents in a timely manner but there was no trained staff from Sindh government.

KITE's CEO, Zubair Chhaya said the government had failed to provide facilities to industrialists. The industrialists themselves created alternative sources of electricity, gas, managed water shortage and maintained roads.

He also pointed out that KMC and DMC had failed to end encroachment in Korangi.