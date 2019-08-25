Normalcy returns to all major rivers except Sutlej

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission has said that River Sutlej is flowing in low flood at Suleimanki Barrage while normalcy returns to all other main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi).

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, Tarbela Dam continues to maintain Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since August 20whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1217.20 feet (24.80 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

The Combined Live Storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 11.745 MAF (85.84% of 13.683 MAF).

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of the country. Seasonal low still persists over Northern Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

Yesterday's Monsoon low over Northwestern Bay of Bengal has moved West-Northwestwards and lies over Northwestern Orissa (India).

According to FFD, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions, besides, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and D.G. Khan Divisions), D.I. Khan Division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Eastern Balochistan during the same period. A spell of rainfall is likely to start over Southern and Southeastern Sindh from August 27.