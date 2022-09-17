NTC-NCRC meeting for B.Sc. Chemical Engineering Technology program held at UoT Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) preliminary meeting for B.Sc. Chemical Engineering Technology Program was successfully held from 14th to 16th September 2022 at Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology (UoT) Nowshera.

The meeting was organized by National Technology Council (NTC) Pakistan. Experts from accross the country participated in the NCRC meeting. The Chairman NTC Mr. Imtiaz Hussain Gillani is his inaugural address, expressed his views that similar curriculum reviews across 40 Engineering Technology disciplines are underway across Pakistan. He also emphasized that the major objective was to allign the current engineering technology program curriculum with the new undergraduate Farme-work of the Higher education Commission (HEC) Pakistan. Also, talking on the occasion the Vice Chancellor UoT Nowshera, Prof. Dr. Zaffar Muhammad Khan applauded all the participants for being part of such a National cause.

He also expressed his gratitude to NTC for organizing the NCRC at UoT Nowshera and taking such initiative to modernize the quality and skills of the engineering technologists. The new curriculum will be designed according to the guidelines of International Engineering Alliance's (IEA) Sydney Accord (SA)for Engineering Technologists.

The curriculum will be Outcome Education Based (OBE) with student centric approach. This will significantly improve the quality of Engineering Technologist produced in Pakistan as per international standards. The Vice Chancellor in concluding session thanked all the NCRC meeting participants and distributed shields. On behalf of all the guest members, the Convenor of the NCRC meeting Prof. Dr. Saeed Gul from UET Peshawar also thanked NTC and UoT Nowshera Teams for organizing and host of the successful NCRC preliminary meeting.