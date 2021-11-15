Nullah Lai Expressway, a game changer project for development of city: Commissioner

The 57th meeting of the Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) held here Monday which was jointly chaired by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah and Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The 57th meeting of the Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) held here Monday which was jointly chaired by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah and Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that Nullah Lai Expressway project would be a game changer project for the development of Rawalpindi city.

A detailed briefing was given to the meeting on Lai Expressway and Flood Channel project.

On the occasion, the NESPAK informed that the Expressway's width has been reduced from 35-50 meters to 25-35 meters due to which the land area has now been reduced.

The Green Regulations Intensification and Restoration of Ecosystem through Pothohari Flora (Ten Billion Tree Tsunami) conservation and restoration of Eco system through Potohari flora agenda was also presented to the Governing Body, which approved the draft of Green Regulations.

It was also informed that the project for this corridor would be carried out by a private party, NESPAK without the government funds.

The proposal for the Lai Expressway project is being sent to the public private partnership (PPP) board for approval and will be tendered after approval.

The Commissioner who is also holding DG RDA charge commended Nespak Private Company for its tireless work on the Nullah Lai Expressway project.

Nullah Lai Expressway project would be completed at a cost of around Rs 100 billion.

On this occasion, Chairman RDA directed the authorities that the project should be started as soon as possible and all-out efforts should be done for its completion.

Members of Governing Body RDA including Major (R) Muhammad Latasib Satti MPA PP-6, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA (W301), Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry MPA PP-13, Muqarrib Ali Khan Technical Member, DMD WASA, Chief Engineer RDA, Director Admin & Finance RDA, Director MP & TE RDA, Director LD & EM, Deputy Director Admin RDA, representatives of Finance Department, HUD & PHE Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi and other officers of RDA attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed talking about Nullah Lai Expressway said that It is a long-awaited project which is going to be started soon.

The project would help control flash flooding during monsoon season and it would also help traffic congestion problem on the city roads, he said, adding, with the completion of this project, the environment of the city would also improve.