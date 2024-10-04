Open Menu

Officials Serving Public With Dedication Always Remain In People's Hearts, Says ACS South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Officials serving public with dedication always remain in people's hearts, says ACS South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, said that officers who serve the public with dedication always remain popular and continue to hold a place in people's hearts even after being transferred.

He expressed these views while speaking at a farewell ceremony held in honor of Deputy Commissioner Vehari, Syed Asif Hussain Shah, on the occasion of his transfer.

Additional IGP South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan, RPO Suhail Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sandhu, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar and Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of the districts belonging to Multan division were present.

Paying tribute to Syed Asif Hussain Shah,Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani said during his posting, he worked diligently to serve the people of District Vehari and established excellent relations with all segments of society.

Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan, remarked that Syed Asif Shah was a dynamic officer of her team, and every task assigned to him was accomplished brilliantly.

Deputy Commissioner Multan, Waseem Hamid Sandhu, said that hardworking and capable officers like Asif Hussain Shah set a commendable example for their colleagues, inspiring them to work with the same dedication and commitment. All the officials present at the ceremony extended their best wishes to Syed Asif Hussain Shah on his new responsibilities.

On this occasion, Syed Asif Hussain Shah expressed his gratitude to the senior officers for their constant guidance during his posting as DC Vehari. He thanked Commissioner Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu for organizing the beautiful farewell ceremony.

