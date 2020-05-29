UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ogra Recommends Further Cut In POL Prices

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:15 PM

Ogra recommends further cut in POL prices

Ogra has recommended Ministry of Petroleum to reduce petrol price by cutting down Rs. 7.6 per litre to provide maximum relief to the public.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommended reducing petroleum prices to the ministry of Petroleum and Finance here on Friday.

The sources said that Ogra forwarded a summary to the ministries of petroleum and finance recommending modification in prices of petroleum products. It recommended that price of petrol per litre should be reduced up to Rs.7.6, kerosine oil up to Rs. 11.88, light diesel up to Rs 9.37.

Besides it, Ogra also said that the price of high-speed diesel would be reduced by Rs. 9.37.

There were also reports that the decision was taken amid plummeting oil prices in the international market.

The Federal government had earlier approved up to Rs30 cut in petroleum princes for May as oil prices were on downturn in international market due to coronavirus pandemic.

The price of high speed diesel was cut down by Rs27.15 to Rs80.10 while the government approved reduction of Rs15/litre in price of light speed diesel. The price of Kerosene oil was decreased by Rs. 30.01 to Rs47.44.

Petrol price per litre was cut down by Rs. 15 under the previous notification.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price May Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tokyo City Government Plans Further COVID-19 Lockd ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Slams US-UK-Australia-Canada Declaration U ..

3 minutes ago

Sweden opens up for sport

4 minutes ago

India's aggressive designs putting regional peace ..

4 minutes ago

DIB incharge resumes duty after recovering from co ..

4 minutes ago

Three Iran guards killed in clash near Iraq border ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.