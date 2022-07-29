UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Advisor Visits Utility Store

Published July 29, 2022

Ombudsman Advisor visits Utility Store

Advisor Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi Haroon Ahmed Khan on Friday visited Utility Store located near Korangi Road and heard the issues being faced by the people at Utility Stores

During his visit, he was briefed by Regional Manger Zulfiqar Rahat about the availability of stock, timings of stores and others.

The advisor asked the Regional Manger and concerned officers to ensure facilities for differently-abled persons at Utility Stores, availability of drinking water and sitting arrangement for the people.

He also interacted with the people and asked them about the facilities and issues at the utility stores.

Utility Stores officials requested the Ombudsman Advisor for the cooperation of district administration for the provision of facilities at Utility Stores in the city.

Advisor Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi Haroon Ahmed Khan directed the officials of Utility Stores to submit the compliance report.

