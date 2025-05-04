One Dead, Several Injured As Rawalpindi Bound Coaster Crashes In Galliyat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A tragic accident occurred near Palag in Union Council Khushikot, Ayubia on Sunday, when a passenger coaster heading towards Rawalpindi veered off course, resulting in the death of a 55-year-old man, Nisar Akhtar and injuries to several others, including women.
Following the incident, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad promptly dispatched medical teams to the site. According to a spokesperson, the rescue team arrived swiftly and began emergency relief operations. First aid was provided to multiple injured passengers on-site, while two individuals in more critical condition were transferred to Murree Hospital for further treatment.
