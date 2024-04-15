One Died, Two Injured In Malakand; Heavy Rains Blocked Roads In Chitral, Dir
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Widespread rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed life of a man in the Malakand district while two of his children got injured when the roof collapsed due to heavy rains.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the incident happened Hari Sakhakot area in district Malakand, adding that Gul Muhammad died under the debris while his daughter Maryam and an 18-year-old relative Shah Wazir got injured. The injured children were shifted to a hospital where their conditions were stated stable.
Meanwhile, the rains caused land-sliding in Chitral and Dir districts due to which several roads including Ayun Bumborate at Bobash, Chitral Garam Chashma Road, Mirkhani Arandu Road, Damil, Rumboor Road, Shishikoh Madaklash Road at Pursad Nallah, Main Lawari Road in Lower Chitral, Talash Shamsi Khan diversion roads and alternate route at Bagh Dushkel near Pingal in Lower Dir and Dir Barawal road in Dir Upper and Chokyatn Sheringal Patrak Road, Sheringal Kumrat Road in Upper Dir were blocked and restoration work was underway by the district administration.
Recent Stories
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youngster tortured by three individuals in Walidad village29 minutes ago
-
Music composer Amjad Bobby remembered on death anniversary39 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Allama I.I.Kazi to be observed on 15 April12 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pay tribute to writer Tariq Ashraf12 hours ago
-
KWSC adopts measures for effective drainage of rainwater13 hours ago
-
PPP to support govt for economic stability, prosperity: President Zardari13 hours ago
-
MQM-P blames HESCO, civic agencies for power outages, drainage issues in city after rain13 hours ago
-
Two bodies found13 hours ago
-
Man commits suicide13 hours ago
-
High level Saudi delegation led by FM to visit Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Over 55,000 vehicles entered Murree during Eid13 hours ago
-
Peaceful protests are allowed, anarchy won't be tolerated: Kundi13 hours ago