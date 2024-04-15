Open Menu

One Died, Two Injured In Malakand; Heavy Rains Blocked Roads In Chitral, Dir

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 11:50 AM

One died, two injured in Malakand; heavy rains blocked roads in Chitral, Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Widespread rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed life of a man in the Malakand district while two of his children got injured when the roof collapsed due to heavy rains.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the incident happened Hari Sakhakot area in district Malakand, adding that Gul Muhammad died under the debris while his daughter Maryam and an 18-year-old relative Shah Wazir got injured. The injured children were shifted to a hospital where their conditions were stated stable.

Meanwhile, the rains caused land-sliding in Chitral and Dir districts due to which several roads including Ayun Bumborate at Bobash, Chitral Garam Chashma Road, Mirkhani Arandu Road, Damil, Rumboor Road, Shishikoh Madaklash Road at Pursad Nallah, Main Lawari Road in Lower Chitral, Talash Shamsi Khan diversion roads and alternate route at Bagh Dushkel near Pingal in Lower Dir and Dir Barawal road in Dir Upper and Chokyatn Sheringal Patrak Road, Sheringal Kumrat Road in Upper Dir were blocked and restoration work was underway by the district administration.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Died Man Chitral Dir Upper Dir Malakand Barawal Shishikoh Bagh Rains

Recent Stories

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

1 day ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

2 days ago
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

2 days ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

2 days ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

2 days ago
 'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

2 days ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

2 days ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan