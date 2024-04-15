One died, two injured in Malakand; heavy rains blocked roads in Chitral, Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Widespread rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed life of a man in the Malakand district while two of his children got injured when the roof collapsed due to heavy rains.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the incident happened Hari Sakhakot area in district Malakand, adding that Gul Muhammad died under the debris while his daughter Maryam and an 18-year-old relative Shah Wazir got injured. The injured children were shifted to a hospital where their conditions were stated stable.

Meanwhile, the rains caused land-sliding in Chitral and Dir districts due to which several roads including Ayun Bumborate at Bobash, Chitral Garam Chashma Road, Mirkhani Arandu Road, Damil, Rumboor Road, Shishikoh Madaklash Road at Pursad Nallah, Main Lawari Road in Lower Chitral, Talash Shamsi Khan diversion roads and alternate route at Bagh Dushkel near Pingal in Lower Dir and Dir Barawal road in Dir Upper and Chokyatn Sheringal Patrak Road, Sheringal Kumrat Road in Upper Dir were blocked and restoration work was underway by the district administration.