One Held In Murder Case During Police Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

One held in murder case during police crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a wanted proclaimed offender involved in a murder and attempted murder case in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi police station here on Thursday, police spokesman informed.

According to police, the accused had shot and killed a citizen and injured a woman after opening fire with his accomplices over a dispute. The suspect had been on the run since August 2021.

Investigators said the arrest was made through extensive efforts, using human intelligence and other resources.

Police added that three of the accused’s accomplices had already been apprehended in earlier operations.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended police team and stated that the detained proclaimed offender will be presented in court with solid evidence. “No one involved in heinous crimes will escape the law,” he added.

