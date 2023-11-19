Open Menu

One Killed, Four Injured In Separate Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A young man died, and four others were injured on Sunday in two separate incidents within the jurisdiction of Pindigheb Police Station.

According to the police, in the first incident, two young men from Tout village were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a tractor-trolley near Jabba More, close to Meera Sharif.

Tragically, one of the motorcycle riders lost his life on the spot, while the other sustained critical injuries. The police promptly transported the deceased's body to a nearby hospital.

In another incident, four persons on two separate motorcycles collided each other near the village Sourag, resulting in injuries and were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pindigheb from where two of them were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

