Open Court Of Ombudsman’s Office Held In Bhakkar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The officers of Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday held an open court at Deputy Commissioner Office Bhakkar.
According to a press release issued here, Senior Investigation Officer Imran Khan, Investigation Officer Arif Khan Kundi and Data Control Officer Chaudhry Imran Mahmood of Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan along with the officers of different federal departments held an open court in DC office Bhakkar following the instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi.
On this occasion, the citizens registered their complaints against federal departments, especially against FESCO WAPDA, BISP, NADRA and Sui-Gas.
The Federal Ombudsman officers issued orders to the authorities concerned and provided on spot relief to complainants.
Talking to a press conference, they said that on the orders of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, open courts were being held in remote areas, especially in FATA.
Besides, they said the inspections of the offices of concerned departments were also being conducted.
They also informed the citizens about IRD and the role of federal ombudsman.
“The timely redressal of people's grievances is our top priority,” they said and added that the main objective of this open court was to enable citizens to have access to government officials so that all the problems being faced by the people could be resolved at their doorstep.
The federal ombudsman’s officers warned the officers of departments concerned that no negligence and laxity would be tolerated in resolving the issues of the people.
The people have lauded the initiative taken by the Federal Ombudsman Office for resolving their problems at their doorstep.
