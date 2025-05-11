Operation Iron Wall: Pakistan rises united against Indian aggression

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) History bears witness that whenever our sovereignty is threatened, the people of Pakistan rise as one — strong, unified, and unshakable.

In the face of recent hostile actions by India, Pakistan has once again demonstrated this indomitable spirit. Despite offering cooperation in investigating the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan was met with indifference by New Delhi. Instead of pursuing peace, India launched missile strikes aimed at civilian targets — acts that Pakistan has rightfully termed 'blatant aggression'. But our defense forces stood vigilant. They not only thwarted these attacks but responded swiftly and decisively, silencing the enemy 'within hours'.

India's recent military venture, Operation Sindoor, targeted nine sites in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. This provoked the fiercest fighting in over two decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours. In response, Pakistan launched 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos' — meaning Iron Wall — and destroyed multiple enemy military installations in a resolute display of military and moral strength.

Maulana Mufti Zubair of Jamia Ashrafia told APP that the Quranic and Islamic military traditions honour the dawn attack as a sign of divine favour. Quoting the verse, “Then the change will come in the morning — by the horses that attack in the morning", he explained that the launch of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos at dawn was not merely a military maneuver but also a spiritual message, echoing the Prophetic traditions of strategic warfare.

Despite continuous provocations, psychological warfare, and media propaganda by India, Pakistan maintained its desire for peace. But when Indian forces intensified their attacks on Azad Kashmir and urban areas of Pakistan — targeting innocent civilians including women and children — the armed forces of Pakistan responded with unmatched bravery and precision. It was a moment that united the nation like a 'solidified wall'.

Bunyan-un-Marsoos symbolises the Quranic ideal: “Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in rows as though they are a solidified wall". This philosophy came to life as Pakistan’s soldiers fought with the spirit of martyrs and the legacy of Islamic warriors — channeling the courage of Salahuddin Ayubi and the resolve of Tariq Bin Ziyad.

While India boasted of Rafale jets, BrahMos missiles, and the S-400 system, Pakistan’s armed forces dismantled those claims. In under thirty minutes, Pakistan delivered a crushing blow to the enemy’s pride and military superiority.

Nationwide, the people of Pakistan and Kashmir rallied behind the armed forces. Cities echoed with chants, prayers, and patriotic slogans. Mothers nurtured their sons with dreams of martyrdom, youths offered themselves as volunteers, and the elderly supported through prayers and charity. The people along the Line of Control, under constant shelling, stood firm — serving as a symbol of unmatched resilience.

Renowned scholar Dr Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori told APP, “This country is not just a piece of land — it is an ideology. It was founded in the name of islam, and by God’s will, it will always stand for its glory.” He emphasised that Pakistan is the result of the prayers of saints, the vision of Allama Iqbal, the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, and the sacrifices of countless martyrs.

MNA Sehar Kamran echoed this sentiment, stating, “Our people, armed forces, and ideology are once again united. This triangle of unity, faith, and sacrifice is unbreakable. No amount of enemy weaponry or strategy can shake this foundation. Pakistan will not only survive — it will rise as a lasting lesson to the aggressor.”

As the nation celebrated the Pakistan Army’s decisive counteroffensive, major cities echoed with the resounding slogan: “What does Pakistan mean? La Ilaha Illallah.”