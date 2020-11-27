UrduPoint.com
Opposition Trying To Create Impression Of Political Victimization: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 08:03 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the opposition was trying to create an impression of political victimization by the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the opposition was trying to create an impression of political victimization by the government.

The release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on a five-day parole to participate in the last rites of his (Shehbaz's) mother was a goodwill gesture of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Addressing a press conference here, she said those who were chanting hollow slogans today had emptied the national exchequer in the past and such corrupt elements could not hoodwink the nation any more as their incompetency and corrupt faces had been exposed to the public.

She said that the alliance of opposition parties was only to safeguard their personal interests and looted money and they had nothing to do with people's problem. The nefarious narrative of the opposition had been rejected by the people, she said and added that the lust for power had blinded the opposition.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill its promise of strengthening the institutions and Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving forward with the mission to hold the supremacy of law. She said the PTI government was making every possible effort to end the hereditary politics and that day was not far when the people of Pakistan would be free from political slavery.

She said "We all have mothers. Mothers are blessings. I offer sincere condolence to the Sharif Family on the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar." The death of Begum Shamim Akhtar was not a good omen for the Sharif Family as there was no one left behind to pray for them, she added.

While criticizing the Sharif Family, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that she felt pity that the dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar had been sent through a cargo plane. She said that the Calibri Queen was not fully aware of the cultural values and family traditions. Maryam Safdar should stay at home and attend the last rites of her late grandmother instead of attending the processions, she stated.

She said, "It's not the right time for political point-scoring as we have to fight corona virus." The opposition should refrain from putting the lives of people at stake just for their political interests, she said. The opposition rallies could lead spread of corona virus at a large scale in the country, she maintained.

To a question, she said the government would ensure the supremacy of law and violation of SOPs would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The people had rejected the PDM's narrative at the Peshawar procession and all the opponents were blaming one another for the failure, she added.

