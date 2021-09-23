UrduPoint.com

Over 0.5 Mln Children To Be Administered Deworming Tablets

September 23, 2021

Over 0.5 mln children to be administered deworming tablets

More than 0.5 million children between 5 to 14 years of age will get free of cost deworming tablets in the Rawalpindi district during a five-day-long drive being started from September 27 to prevent parasitic worms from infecting them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :More than 0.5 million children between 5 to 14 years of age will get free of cost deworming tablets in the Rawalpindi district during a five-day-long drive being started from September 27 to prevent parasitic worms from infecting them.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements made for the drive, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abdullah Mehmood underlined the need for effective utilization of available resources to run the campaign successfully.

He directed the officials to ensure that each child studying in seminaries, schools, or working at different places must be given the deworming medicine Mebendazole 500 mg as abdominal worms can cause several diseases.

The ADC remarked that "Intestinal worm infections, also known as soil-transmitted helminths (STH) infections, can interfere with nutrient uptake, leading to anaemia, malnourishment and impaired mental and physical development".

The ADC informed that deworming campaign would be carried out in five high-risk districts of the province including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal and Gujrat.

He said that around 3 million children would be dewormed in the said districts.

"Annual mass deworming is very important for our children, as it will help to improve their physical and cognitive growth, enhance school participation, and ultimately long-term wellbeing".he added.

