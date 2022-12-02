Over 1500 power pilferers nabbed in Nov

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught over 1500 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during the last month of November, MEPCO official said on Friday.

The MEPCO teams accompanied by task force raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.6 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 38.5 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against 240 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the official added.