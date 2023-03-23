Over 2,50,000 free flour bags distribute in city so far, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Engineer, Aamir Khattak, said on Thursday that over 2,50,000 bags of free flour have been distributed in the city under Ramazan relief package so far.

He said that 36 centres have been fully activated to supply free flour to 8,50,000 citizens.

Commissioner expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to flour centres established in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils along with Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir.

Deputy Commissioner gave a briefing to Commissioner on the facilities at flour centers established by the district administration.

Commissioner Multan ordered to increase the checking counters for the convenience of the citizens adding that the Punjab government has given an ideal Ramadan package for the deserving segment of the society and fruits of it should reach the people at every cost.

Khattak said that all flour centres have been completely restored after recent rains and scanning system of ID cards would be improved to extend relief to the masses.

DC said that effective awareness was being given to the citizens regarding scanning of I'd cards and additional supply of flour was being ensured at distribution points.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad Fayyaz Ali Jatala and Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Raheel Sharif gave detailed briefing on the arrangements.