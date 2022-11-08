UrduPoint.com

Over 27 Mln Children At Risk From Devastating Floods In Pakistan & Other Countries: UN

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Over 27 mln children at risk from devastating floods in Pakistan & other countries: UN

Overwhelming flooding has affected at least 27.7 million children across 27 countries worldwide, with the number of children affected by flooding in Pakistan, Chad, Gambia, and northeast Bangladesh, being the highest in over 30 years, according to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Overwhelming flooding has affected at least 27.7 million children across 27 countries worldwide, with the number of children affected by flooding in Pakistan, Chad, Gambia, and northeast Bangladesh, being the highest in over 30 years, according to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

In its alert on Tuesday, as the COP27 Climate Conference in Egypt continues, the UN agency said that a large majority of the children affected are among the most vulnerable and that rolling disasters are straining the ability of governments and the international community to respond, given the enormous scale of need.

With millions of children at severe risk of starvation, disease, exploitation and death, the agency is calling for delegates at COP27 to commit to funding to protect children from the devastating effects of a changing climate.

UNICEF says that this year, floods have contributed to the increased spread of major killers of children, such as malnutrition, malaria, cholera and diarrhoea, and that the aftermath of floods is often more deadly for children than the extreme weather events that caused the flooding.

In Pakistan, more than one in nine children under five, who were admitted to health facilities in flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan, were found to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

In South Sudan, 95 UNICEF-supported nutrition sites have been affected by floods, hampering the delivery of life-saving and preventative malnutrition services for 92,000 children.

An estimated 840,000 children were displaced by floods in Nigeria in recent months.

Heavy rains and flooding in Yemen triggered floods causing extensive damage to shelters in displacement sites. Up to 73,854 households were affected and 24,000 households have been displaced.

"COP27 provides an opportunity to chart a credible roadmap with clear milestones for finance for climate adaptation and solutions for loss and damage," said Paloma Escudero, UNICEF's Director of Global Communications and Advocacy.

She added that youngsters "from the most affected places on Earth are drowning in climate inaction. Enough is enough. Lives are on the line � children need action now." As well as pressing governments and big business to rapidly reduce emissions, UNICEF is urging leaders to take immediate action to safeguard children from climate devastation by adapting the critical social services they rely upon.

Adaptation measures, like creating water, health and education systems that stand up to flooding and drought, will save lives.

Paloma Escudero said that "without urgent action, many more vulnerable children and young people will lose their lives in the days and weeks to come. And without climate action, hundreds of millions more will almost certainly suffer like those in Pakistan."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Bangladesh United Nations Business Education Water Egypt Drought Yemen Young Alert Chad Sudan Gambia Nigeria From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Norway need to work together to address ..

Pakistan, Norway need to work together to address climate change effects: PM

1 minute ago
 Global stocks move higher as US voters cast ballot ..

Global stocks move higher as US voters cast ballots

1 minute ago
 Multi-sector collaboration required for sustainabl ..

Multi-sector collaboration required for sustainable tobacco control programme in ..

1 minute ago
 DC directs to expand training scope for complete a ..

DC directs to expand training scope for complete awareness of farmers

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan revises elections ..

Election Commission of Pakistan revises elections activities schedule for LG res ..

26 minutes ago
 PM sensitizes world on plight of struggling flood- ..

PM sensitizes world on plight of struggling flood-hit Pakistan as financing gap ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.