Over 2.81m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Over 2.81m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,814,996 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 2,155,517 citizens were injected first dose while 607,979 were administered second dose of vaccine. He further said that 29,661 health workers were also given first dose while 21,839 received second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 500,088 first doses and 333,392 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were getting coronavirus vaccine doses.

In order to facilitate people, the government set up vaccinations centers in the Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

