Over 3.02 million voters to take part in AJK elections

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 25 (APP):A total of 32,50,117 registered voters including 17, 8, 800 male and 14, 68, 317 female voters are exercising their right of vote on Sunday for 33 Constituencies of 10 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 12 constituencies meant for Pakistan-based Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 2.8 million voters are registered in 33 constituencies of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and 0.4 million in 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees based in various parts of Pakistan – who will elect their representatives in all 45 constituencies of lower house of Azad Jammu and Kashmir parliament.

The registered voters will produce original computerized national identity card (CNIC) at the polling station at the time of exercising their vote.

Polling started at 8.00 in the morning which will continue till 5.00 p.m without any interval.

A total of 691 candidates including 381 from 32 registered political parties and 310 independent candidates are in the run to be part of the AJK new parliament.

The elections are being held under the supervision of AJK Judiciary, Pakistan army and Rangers with the coordination of the local civil law enforcement agencies including AJK police, armed forces from Punjab, KPK police and Frontier Constabulary.

The constitutional term of the incumbent AJK Legislative assembly is being expiredon July, 29. Under the interim Act 1974, the interim constitution of AJK, it is mandatory to hold elections 60 days before the last date.