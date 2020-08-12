Over 50000 applications received for online admission: VC Islamia University

The Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the university has received more than 50,000 application till date for online admissions in various undergraduate, masters, M.Phil and PhD programs in Fall Semester

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the university has received more than 50,000 application till date for online admissions in various undergraduate, masters, M.Phil and PhD programs in Fall Semester.

Talking to APP he said keeping in view the overwhelming response from candidates, the last date for submission of applications has been extended till August 20.

He told that the admissions were open in 123 departments of 13 faculties.

He said that during recent developments, the number of departments at the university has been increased and new faculty have been recruited.

He told that university has recently organized online exams and viva to avoid wastage of student's precious time.