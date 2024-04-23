Open Menu

Over Rs 335 Million Disbursed Among 2000 Students: VC Sukkur IBA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Sukkur IBA University, Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh has said that his institute supports higher education accessibility by awarding a large number of scholarships to deserving students hailing from underprivileged areas of the country.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that in connection with the university's mission to serve the community, the university has been striving to support thousands of meritorious students from underprivileged areas of Pakistan, especially Sindh. This has been made possible with the support of a vast donor base ranging from Government, Non-governmental organizations, Corporate Entities, and Individual Philanthropists, Vice Chancellor added.

He said that in the current year, the university has disbursed a larger amount than before, around PKR 335 million, to approximately 2000 students. Among the total intake for the 2023-24 academic year, scholarships have been awarded to approximately 450 out of 770 students, constituting around 60% of the total intake, he added.

The VC said that the prominent donors include the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Continental Biscuits Limited, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Uch Power Company Limited, British Council, USAID, Sindhi Association of North America (SANA), Hidayat Jumani Welfare Fund by Khairpur Sugar Mills, Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF), Baluchistan Educational Endowment Fund (BEEF), Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEEF), and many individual philanthropists, including the university alumni.

They annually provide scholarships to 200 deserving and meritorious students, said Shaikh, adding that with our efforts, they have pledged to enhance this number to 280 in the 2023-24 session, with an additional 60 slots to be awarded 20 each to three sub-campuses of Sukkur IBA University located in Khairpur, Kandhkot, and Dadu districts.

The VC also mentioned that Sukkur IBA University started National Talent Hunt Program (NTHP) with the support of OGDCL back in 2016, in which 300 students were selected from all provinces.

Now again, he said the Management of OGDCL has promised us to relaunch this program in 2024 and OGDCL has pledged to support 350 students from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP, GB, and AJK,' he added.

VC IBA Sukkur University said that we have increased the scholarships and taken efforts. I am hopeful to bring more scholarships as enrollment from the government of Sindh for the students, he said.

He emphasized that through these scholarships, Sukkur IBA University not only provides financial assistance but also opens doors of opportunity for bright minds from humble beginnings, empowering them to pursue their academic dreams and contribute meaningfully to society.

